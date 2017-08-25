Connell, Rose, Age: 95, Highlands

Rose Connell, 95, of Highlands, entered into eternal life on Sunday, August 20 at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank. She was born in Kearney and resided there until moving to Highlands in 1954.

Mrs. Connell was employed by the Highlands Police Department for over 29 years working as a dispatcher, police matron and a school crossing guard. She was also a charter member and past president of the Highlands Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and a communicant of Our Lady of Perpetual Help R.C. Church in Highlands.

Mrs. Connell was predeceased by her husband, George Connell Jr. in 1978; two sons, George Connell III and James Connell; a grandson, Steven Connell; a daughter-in-law, Diane Connell; his parents, James and Ida Coppola; and sisters, Florence Dickelman, Clara Kroft and Theresa Davis. She is survived by her two sons, Patrick G. Connell of Vero Beach, Florida, and Gerald J. Connell of Marathon, Florida; 14 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Posten’s Funeral Home, Atlantic Highlands, was in charge of arrangements.