Cosgrove, Kathleen S., Age: 64, Fair Haven

Kathleen S. Cosgrove, 64, passed away at home Sept. 8. She was born in Jersey City to the late Joseph and Mary (Ward) Scaglione and she had been living in Fair Haven.

Kathleen worked as a teacher for the Middletown Board of Education for many years. Previously, she had also taught at Children’s Center of Monmouth County and The Children’s Institute.

She is survived by her husband, Glenn Cosgrove; her children, Jesse, Genevieve and Kathryn Cosgrove, all of Fair Haven. Also surviving are her siblings Joseph, Mary Ellen, Rosemary, Maryann and Patrick, all of New Jersey.

All arrangements are private and under the care of the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank. Please visit Kathleen’s memorial website at johnedayfuneralhome.com.