County Dem’s New Chairman Senses New Energy From Base

By John Burton

HAZLET – The old Chinese expression “May you live in interesting times” is certainly holding true for the national political scene and it is benefiting the county Democrats, according to the organization’s newly elected chairman, David Brown.

The election of Republican President Donald J. Trump and ongoing controversies surrounding his administration and policies has, in some ways, sparked interest in the local Democratic party, with newly registered party members and some longtime ones having become galvanized and energized, believes Brown.

Complacency had been “just everywhere,” in the Democratic body politic, especially since Barack Obama was elected president and then re-elected by a majority of voters, Brown said during an interview with The Two River Times conducted on Feb. 6 at the county organization’s headquarters in the Airport Plaza shopping center on Route 36.

“But now people are concerned,” over the new administration’s actions, he continued. “That complacency now is being evaporated by enthusiasm.”

Matthew Anderson, the county organization’s executive director, followed up by noting organization meetings – usually marked by pretty low attendance, with just the stalwart of committee members on hand – have seen surprisingly large turnouts. So much so, that Anderson said they’re looking for larger venues to accommodate the audience.

“Normally we struggle,” to round up volunteers and organization members, Brown acknowledged. “But in this environment Democrats are coming out in droves.”