County’s Top Teacher Inspires Joy Of Reading

By Rebecca Roth |

Kristina Phelan is one of the first smiling faces students see every morning as they make their way into Mahala F. Atchison Elementary School.

Phelan, a Fair Haven resident, has been named the 2017-18 Monmouth County Teacher of the Year, and as the chattering students walk through the school’s red doors ready to begin their day, she is ready to make a difference in their lives.

Fellow teachers, administrators and parents nominated Phelan for Teacher of the Year recognition. The award, part of the New Jersey Department of Education Governor’s Educator of the Year Program, celebrates educational innovation and student success while recognizing New Jersey’s best teachers. A county panel reviews all Teacher of the Year applications and chooses the winner. Phelan, along with the winners from the 20 other New Jersey counties, is now vying for New Jersey State Teacher of the Year, which will be announced Oct. 4.

Jessica Black, principal of Mahala F. Atchison Elementary, was very happy Phelan was selected. “She is a fabulous teacher. She’s great in the classroom and out,” Black said. “She was nominated by her peers and families, too, so I know that she is well supported by the students and the community.”

Phelan currently teaches reading, phonics, reading comprehension, and other literacy fundamentals to first and second graders, and supports kindergarten classes at the school. In addition to her work with students, she also conducts and attends workshops to continue to improve herself as an educator.

Phelan has been an avid reader her whole life and has a profound love for books, so teaching reading is truly a job that she loves. “Reading is the foundation of everything and for a lot of people, for a variety of reasons, reading does not come easily, so I get to teach children how to read and it’s really exciting,” she said.