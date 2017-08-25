Cretello Jr., Anthony R., Age: 80, Oceanport

Anthony R. Cretello, 80, of Oceanport, affectionately known to his family as “Robbie,” died on Saturday, August 19 with his family by his side at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. Anthony was raised in West Long Branch and graduated from Long Branch High School Class of 1955.

He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Fornicola in 1958 and embarked on a life filled with adventure and love of family for the past 59 years.

He was employed by Saker Shop-Rite, Inc. formerly Foodarama Shop-Rite of Howell, as a merchandiser of the Appy Department division for over 40 years.

Anthony was active in the Oceanport Seniors; an honorary member of the Port-au-Peck Fire Company in Oceanport; a committee member of Wakefern Food Corp.; and a past member of the NJ Food Counsel.

He was a parishioner of Christ the King Parish at Our Lady Star of the Sea Roman Catholic Church in Long Branch.

Anthony was predeceased by his parents, Anthony and Nettie Cittadino Cretello; two sisters, Lucina Cavalier and Anna Cretello; and a brother-in-law, Michael Fornicola Jr. Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Mary Fornicola Cretello; two daughters, Debbie Siciliano and her husband Tom and Jean Fischer and her husband Charles (Skip) Fischer; four grandchildren, Tommy Siciliano and his girlfriend Marta Feliz and Anthony Siciliano and Charlie Fischer and his wife Nicole and Katie Fischer; and two great-grandchildren, Gabriella and Vincenzo Siciliano; a sister, Marie Applegate; two sisters-in-law, Connie Fornicola and Renee Fornicola; along with several nieces and nephews.

Fiore Funeral Home, Oakhurst, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to Christ the King Parish, 380 Division St., Long Branch, NJ 07740. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.