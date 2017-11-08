Croken, Edward John, Age: 87, Middletown

Edward John Croken, 87, of Middletown passed away on Friday, September 1 in Davenport, Iowa, with his family present. Mr. Croken was a lifelong resident of New Jersey and moved to Iowa in 2011 to live with his family. He was born on October 23, 1929 in Hillside and moved soon after with his family of origin to Keansburg. He married Miriam Joan (Cofield) Croken in 1947 and in 1963 Mr. and Mrs. Croken moved their family to New Monmouth in Middletown Township. The Crokens lived there for nearly 50 years.

Mr. Croken was Roman Catholic; a parishioner at St. Mary’s Church; and a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Mr. Croken supported his family as a sheet metal mechanic and was a proud member of the Sheet Metal Workers, Local 22, based in Cranford. He retired in 1995 from the Ford Motor Company after working more than 17 years at the company’s assembly plant in Edison, where he was a proud member of the United Auto Workers, Local 980.

Edward Croken leaves behind four grateful sons: Brian (and Jeanette) Croken of Tinton Falls, David (and Susan) Croken of Lincroft, Kenneth Croken (and Kathryn McKnight) of Davenport, Iowa, and Peter Croken (and Ryan Bradshaw) of Fayetteville, Arkansas. He also will be remembered fondly by nine grandchildren: Anne, Ellis Pearl, Grace, Jack, Lindsay, Luke, Kevin, Matthew and Ryan; and a large extended family of nieces and nephews. Mr. Croken was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Miriam; his parents, Arthur and Ellen (O’Brien) Croken; as well as five siblings: Arthur, Ellen (Bowers), Grace (Dunfee), Richard and Robert.

Condolences to Mr. Croken’s family can be sent to 29 Hillcrest Ave., Davenport, Iowa 52803 and memorial gifts in his name may be made in his name to Genesis Health Ser vices Foundation, 1227 East Rusholme St., Davenport, Iowa 52803 or on-line at www.genesishealth.com/give.