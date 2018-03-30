Crosby, James Taylor, Age: 68, Middletown

A good man has left us. James Taylor Crosby, 68, of Middletown, returned to the loving arms of the Lord our God on March 10. Jim was born in Plainfield on March 20, 1949. He spent his youth in Westfield, and graduated from Westfield High School in 1967. He joined the U.S. Navy at the age of 17 and served proudly and honorably during the Vietnam War, first on the USS Kearsarge and then on the aircraft carrier USS Midway. Upon his discharge he married and had his beloved daughter, Susan Kathryn.

He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Crosby Jr. He is survived by his loving, beloved wife of 37 years, Jean Nelson Crosby. He is also survived by his mother, Marjorie Cook Crosby of Whiting; his sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Gray Muldowney; his brother and sister-in-law, John and Liz Crosby of Vero Beach, Florida; and his daughter, Susan Crosby Bailey and her dear husband, Keith, and three beautiful, wonderful granddaughters, Samantha, Mackensey and Danielle of Beaumont, Texas.

We would like to thank our family and friends who worked together supporting us in this trying time. Dear friends, please pray for peace and healing for Jim and renewed health and life in his heavenly home.

A Memorial Gathering was held on March 16 with a Funeral Ceremony during visitation.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to either the American Cancer Society, Jersey Shore Animal Center, the Monmouth County SPCA, or the American Humane Society.

