Crowell, David N., Age: 78, Fair Haven

David Crowell, and his beloved wife, Laurie, moved from sunny Arizona to Monmouth County in 2002, in spite of the cold winters, to be close to his family. In July of 2004, David’s first grandchild, Caden, was born, and David became forever known as Grumpa. In November of 2006, Grumpa’s greatest talent was revealed as a “baby whisperer” when his first granddaughter, Chloe, was born and no one but Grumpa could soothe her for the first six months of her life. However, Grumpa’s third grandchild, Callie, born in 2009, was the one who had him wrapped around her finger and he was inca- pable of saying “no” to her frequent demands for trips to Toys ‘R’ Us and to 7-11 for Slurpees, which her mother lovingly frowned upon.

David was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Sarah; his son, Jonathan; and his beloved wife, Laurie, in 2011. He is survived by his son, Nick, and his daughter-in-law, whom he affectionately called Miss Jenny, in true southern fashion. Grumpa’s greatest joy was his three grandchildren, Caden, Chloe and Callie, and he especially took comfort in spending time with them after his beloved wife passed away.

A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, August 27 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the home of Nick and Jen Crowell. All family and friends, including children, are welcome to “come as you are” (straw hats and sandals encouraged), for as little or as long as you’d like, to pay your respects and enjoy some BBQ in honor of a true southern gentlemen.

