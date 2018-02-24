Culinary Veterans Open New Dining Spot in Colts Neck

By Laura D.C. Kolnoski |

COLTS NECK – Three trained, experienced chefs have partnered in the newest addition to the local culinary scene – Union Jacques in the Colts Towne Plaza on Route 34 in a space formerly occupied by Christopher’s Restaurant. Circumstance and coincidence brought the trio together and factored in finding their ideal location.

Four years ago Athena Anderson, Aprile Ferrer- Taylor, and Alan Pace, “stum- bled” upon the shuttered eatery in the quaint treed business park while visiting the adjacent Tack Shelter for equestrian supplies.

“We looked at other places from Red Bank to Flemington,” Pace said of the site selection process. “The size here is perfect for starting this restaurant. There are only a handful of restaurants here and our menus are all different. We can all survive together without competition.” Added Anderson, “It just clicked. There was something about the style of the setting and the town that is reminiscent of our own childhoods.”