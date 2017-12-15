Cummins, Ruth D., Age: 88, Middletown

Ruth D. Cummins, 88, of Middletown, passed away peacefully on Dec. 4, surrounded by her loving family. Ruth was born in East Orange to Harold and Eva Dugmore. Ruth moved to Middletown in 1961. She was a homemaker, a secretary and interior decorator. She was the co-owner of Candlelight Interiors. Ruth was an avid gardener and she and her husband enjoyed RVing and sailing. Ruth was a volunteer at Riverview Hospital. She was an active member of the Reform Church of Tinton Falls. She was a loving mother, a Christian and a very kind person.

Ruth is predeceased by her husband James, who passed away in 2003. She is survived by her sister, Lois Cottrill of Florida; her daughter Jan Galanti and her husband Michael of Middletown; her son Glenn and his wife Donna of Middletown; and her grandchildren Amanda, Sara, Amy, Cecilia and Theresa, as well as three great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 10 a.m. with interment to follow at Fair View Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, SPUR, the Monmouth County Park System or the Make-A-Wish Foundation.