Daidone, Hermione C., Age: 78, Middletown

Hermione C. Daidone, 78, of Middletown, passed away in Red Bank on March 13. She was born in India to the late Benjamin and Norma Marshall. She previously lived in Perth Amboy and England. Hermione was a self-employed hairstylist; she enjoyed many things such as, gardening, traveling, ballroom dancing and she was part of the neighborhood book club.

She is predeceased by her husband, Roger Daidone (2013); her granddaughter, Katelyn Rose Hawryluk; and her sisters, Linda and Brenda.

Surviving are her sons, Clive Hawryluk and Mark (Karen) Hawryluk; and her step-children, Jay (Lisa) Daidone and Susan Daidone; her siblings, Paul and Jenny Marshall; her grandchildren, Lena (Anthony) Bove, Matthew and Christopher Hawryluk; step-grandchildren, Erica and Nicholas Daidone; great-grandchild, Hailey Marie Bove; and her beloved dog, Cliff.

A memorial gathering will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Ave., Red Bank from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday March 24.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Hermione’s memory to Ocean of Love, 1709 Route 37 East, Toms River, NJ 08753.