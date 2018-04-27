D’Amaro, Anna, Age: 94, Colts Neck

Anna D’Amaro, 94, of Colts Neck, died April 5 at Sunrise Assisted Living, Lincroft.

Mrs. D’Amaro was born in the Bronx and lived in Mahopac, New York. She worked for the town of Carmel for many years. She was an active Republican Club member in Carmel. She loved being with her family, cooking nice meals and loved to watch her New York Yankees. She enjoyed many trips to Atlantic City.

She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas J. D’Amaro.

Surviving is her son, James D’Amaro, Ocala, Florida; her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Bob Hanlon, Colts Neck; her brother, Andrew Russo, Margate; her sister Marcy D’Amaro, Babylon, New York; and her two loving grandsons, Michael Hanlon and T.J. Hanlon.

Visitation was April 8 at the Holmdel Funeral Home, Holmdel. A Mass of Christian burial was held April 9 at St. Mary’s R.C. Church, Colts Neck. Entombment was at Ferncliff Mausoleum, Hartsdale, New York.

To share a favorite memory of Mrs. D’Amaro or send messages of condolence to her family, please visit her page of tributes at holmdelfuneralhome.com.