Danielle Leiner and Tommaso Chiarini

Mr. and Mrs. Eric Leiner of Oceanport are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Danielle Julia, to Tommaso Chiarini, son of Mr. and Mrs. Remo Chiarini of Arezzo, Italy.

Danielle graduated from Red Bank Regional High School in 2008. She attended Johnson and Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island and Monmouth University in West Long Branch. She is currently employed as a marketing specialist and is an equestrian.

Tommaso grew up in Arezzo, Italy and graduated high school there. He graduated with his master’s degree in business economics from the University of Florence. He is currently employed at TCA, S.p.A. as a business administrator.

The couple will marry on August 4, 2018, at Il Borro Estate in Tuscany, Italy. They will reside in Arezzo, Italy.

