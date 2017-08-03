Dankertsen, Ethel, Middletown

Ethel Dankertsen, of Shadow Lake in Middletown, passed away on Tuesday, July 25 at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank, with her daughter at her side. She was born in Brooklyn, New York, to the late Harry and Madeline (nee: Melonson) Seidell.

Ethel was the past president of the Shadow Lake Women’s Club and delivered Meals on Wheels to the residents there as well. Also she was a member of the Red Bank Elks.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Roy in 2000.

Ethel is survived by her loving daughter, Lanese Sues and her husband Christopher; her son, Keith Dankertsen; and her dear grandchildren and their spouses, Jarret and Noel Sues, Jeff and Jess Sues and Arley and Justin Daniels. Also surviving are her great-grandchildren, Ava, Alex, Hunter and Trevor Sues; and her brother, Harry Seidell.

John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Please visit Ethel’s memorial website at www.johnedayfunealhome.com.