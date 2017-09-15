de Lamos, Peter, Age: 78, Budapest, Hungary

Peter de Lamos, a longtime resident of Rumson, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 12 in Budapest, Hungary, the city of his birth. He was 78 years old. Peter was the son of Maria and Laszlo de Lamos. Peter and his family fled as the Russians invaded Budapest in 1944. They emigrated to America in 1949 and eventually settled in Wayne, Pennsylvania. He attended public schools in Wayne, Malvern Prep and Georgetown University. He first worked at the Ilikai Hotel in Honolulu. He then moved to New Jersey where he became an innovative, creative restaurateur with restaurants in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York City, Las Vegas and Arizona.

He was respected and admired by a wide and diverse circle of friends and employees. He was totally optimistic and generous with his friends and family. He played tennis competively into his 70s and was an avid reader.

He is survived by his sister, Nori Stoeckert; his niece, Sophie Fargher; his nephews, Nicolas and Benedikt Stoeckert; and a large circle of close friends.

A memorial service will be held for him on Thursday, September 28 at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church in Rumson. Memorial donations may be made in Peter’s memory to Lunch Break, 121 James Parker Blvd., Red Bank, N.J. 07701.