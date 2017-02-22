de Peyret, Joseph, Age: 84, Red Bank

Joseph de Peyret, a longtime resident of Red Bank, passed away peacefully on Wednesday February 8 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. Joseph, “Joe” as he was known by his friends and family, was born in Lourdes, France, on November 29, 1932. He lived in France for most of his childhood years. He immigrated to the US in 1958. Joseph came to the United States to pursue a career in the restaurant industry. He started as an assistant cook and over the course of more than 35 years attained a level rarely seen by those in his industry. Joe worked for a total of 33 years at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. He started out as an assistant chef, moving to the position of sous chef, then banquets chef and eventually attaining the position of assistant executive chef.

At the height of his career he was recruited to become the executive chef at the Helmsley Palace a position he held for two years. Missing his colleagues at the Plaza, Joseph returned there for another three years and eventually retired.

Joseph, a member of Societe Culinaire Philanthropique, was also an instructor at the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) and loved spending time with young and aspiring chefs. He was a noted ice sculptor and was frequently asked to design ice carvings for many celebrities and dignitaries at Plaza events.

Joe was an avid gardener (his tomatoes were always award winners) as well as his fruit trees which he shared with all his neighbors and friends.