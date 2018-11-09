De Rodriguez, Rosa, Age: 93, Holmdel

Rosa De Rodriguez, 93, of Holmdel, formerly of Cliffwood, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Oct. 5 at Bayshore Healthcare Center in Holmdel. She was born Rosa Agostini Jan. 23, 1925 in Jayuya, Puer to Rico, where she grew up.

In 1950, Rosa moved to the United States, settling in Keyport, where she raised her family. Later in life, she moved to Cliffwood and was presently residing in Holmdel.

Rosa was a loving wife, beloved mother and adoring grandmother and most of all loved spending time with her family. Rosa was predeceased by her beloved husband Eugenio Rodriguez Nieves and her loving children, Miriam Agostini and Eugenio Rodriguez Nieves Jr. Rosa is survived by her loving children, Margarita Gonzalez and her husband Jovino of Keyport; Lucy Vargas and her husband José of Union Beach; Consuelo Cabrera and his wife Angel of Keyport; Lorraine Rodriguez of Cliffwood; and Migdalia Morales and her husband Manuel of Keyport. She is also survived by 16 cherished grandchildren and 29 adored great-grandchildren. Rosa will be deeply missed and never forgotten.

Family and friends were invited to visit Oct. 8 at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Hazlet. A Prayer Service was offered at the funeral home during visitation hours. In respect of Rosa’s wishes, she will be interred at Jayuya Municipal Cemetery in Jayuya, Puerto Rico, date and time to be announced.

For information or to send condolences to the family, please visit, shorepointfh.com.