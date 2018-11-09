Deaney, Evelyn M., Age: 75, Middletown

Evelyn M. Deaney, 75, of Middletown, passed away Oct. 9 at home. Born in Jersey City, she also resided in Secaucus before moving to Middletown 48 years ago.

Mrs. Deaney was a dedicated preschool teacher earlier in her life and was employed for the past 25 years in market research for Exhibit Surveys of Red Bank. She had been active in the Old Village Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and was a devoted member of King of Kings Lutheran Church for many years. She was happiest spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and will be deeply missed by those who loved her.

Surviving are her loving husband of 50 years Robert Deaney of Middletown; her children, Steven Deaney (Karen) of Middletown, Nancy Flora (Tony) of Middletown, Michael Deaney (Jessica) of Middletown, and Scott Deaney (Ryan) of Lambertville; her grandchildren, Samantha, Anthony, Shawn, Connor, Michael and William; and her sister Irene Lindsley of Monroe.

Visitation was Oct. 12 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. Funeral services were held Oct. 13 at King of Kings Lutheran Church, Middletown. Cremation will be private.