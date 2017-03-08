DeChicchio-Praizner, Philomena, Age: 89, Red Bank

Philomena “Dolly” DeChicchio-Praizner (nee D’Anthony) passed away on Wednesday, February 15 at 4:48 p.m. at the age of 89. Dolly was a most loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a lifelong resident of the Red Bank/Middletown area.

Born in 1927 in Red Bank, Dolly grew up working in the family’s butcher shop. She then met and married her husband, Louis “Chick” DeChicchio, and they owned and ran a small plaza in the historic Middletown Village on Kings Highway. They ran two of the four businesses, Chick’s Cleaners and The Village Sweet Shop. They were married for 30 wonderful years until Chick’s passing in 1982. In 1985 Dolly married her second husband, Peter Praizner. They enjoyed traveling and would often spend time in Florida each year at her Port St. Lucy Home. They were married for 18 years before Peter’s passing in 2003.

She lived at the family farm in Morganville since 1973 and remained there with her son. The farm has long stood as a place for the family to celebrate milestones and gatherings together. Everyone was always welcome with her warm hospitality. Dolly dedicated herself to her family more than anything else. She was a phenomenal cook, loved good food and socializing.

She was predeceased by her grandparents, Andrew and Carmella Citarella and her mother and father, Philomena and Lucian D’Anthony. Surviving are her daughter, Debbie Estock and son, Louis DeChicchio III; her grandchildren, Julia Callano, John Estock and Margaux DeChicchio; her sister, Gloria D’Anthony Haines Lawrence; and many more extended family.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Holmdel United Church of Christ, 40 Main St., at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 18.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Dolly’s name to either The Calico Cat Cupboard & Food Pantry or The Holmdel Community United Church of Christ. The Calico Cat is a nonprofit which serves the community and now resides in the very place where Chick’s Cleaners was on Kings Highway in Middletown. Donations for Calico Cat may be sent to 96 Kings Highway, P.O. Box 4041, Middletown, NJ 07748. Donations for Holmdel Community United Methodist Church should be sent to 40 W. Main St., Holmdel, NJ 07733.