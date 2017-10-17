DeGeorge, Angela A., Age: 95, Fair Haven

Angela A. DeGeorge, 95, of Fair Haven, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on Thursday, October 5 at Brighton Gardens of Middletown. She was born on November 14, 1921 in Red Bank. She attended the Red Bank schools. She was employed as a seamstress at Eisner’s Factory and later Savages Factory, both in Red Bank, for many years prior to her retirement in the early 1950s. She was one of the many women who worked there making military uniforms during World War II. She was a lifelong communicant of St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church in Red Bank. She was a loyal member of St. Ann’s Society and the Red Bank Seniors.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, Angelo; her parents, Carmen and Louise (Gaudious) Falbo; and a sister, Mary Bruno of Long Branch. She is survived by her son, Louis and his fiancé, Sandra Amato of Red Bank; three grandchildren, Louis Jr. and his wife Laura of Middletown, Angelo “AJ” and his wife Stephanie of Cliffwood and Denise and her husband Julius Moskowitz of Union Beach; and four great-grandchildren, Gabrielle, Helena, Michaela and Morgan. She is also survived by her sister, Teresa Setaro of River Plaza; a sister-in-law, Margaret DeGeorge of Red Bank; along with several nieces and nephews.

Besides her love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Angela was a devoted fan of the Yankees and loved to save and collect newspaper articles, recipes and cookbooks along with many mementoes and a thousand records from the past. Johnny Carson taped cassettes were also part of her collections.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the nurses, doctors and staff at Brighton Gardens of Middletown and Embracing Hospice Care.

Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be in her name made to Brighton Gardens of Middletown or Embracing Hospice Care of Brighton Gardens.