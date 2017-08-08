Dellapietro, Sandra M., Age: 96, Red Bank

Sandra M. Dellapietro, 96, of Red Bank, passed away on Thursday, July 27. Sandra was born in New York to Anthony and Lucy Carco. She and her husband, Philip, resided in Red Bank for many years. Sandra was a longtime communicant of St. Anthony of Padua and an active member in the Anne’s Society and the Lazareth Society.

Sandra was predeceased by her husband, Philip in 1994; and her daughters, Linda and Sandra. She is survived by her son, Philip A. Dellapietro of Red Bank; her daughter, Louise Green and her husband Stanley of Ocean Township; her grandchildren, Tracey Rego, Lisa Green, Jenny and Julie Dellapietro, Sandra Quakenbush and Danielle Luna; and four great-grandchildren.

Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in her name to St. Anne’s Society of St. Anthony’s Church or the Monmouth County SPCA.