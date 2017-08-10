Delnero, Frank W., Age: 83, Middletown

Frank Delnero, 83, of Middletown, died on Monday, August 7 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. He was born at home in Plainfield and lived in Middletown for 30 years. Frank proudly served his country in the U.S Army.

Along with his brother, William, he owned and operated D & D Auto Supply in Matawan and South Plainfield. Frank was an avid fisherman and loved spending time on his boat. He recently was awarded the longest slip owner of the Leonardo State Marina.

Frank was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Shirley, on July 1, 2017. Surviving are his daughter, Karen Delnero; a son, Frank Delnero and his partner Debby Andersen; a brother and sister-in-law, William and Rosemary Delnero; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 10 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Rd., Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home. For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfh.com.