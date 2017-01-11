Democrats Take Control of Red Bank Council
Story and photo by John Burton
RED BANK – With the changing winds of political fortunes come the changes in the makeup of political appointments, as was the case for this week’s borough reorganization.
November’s election found the two Democratic candidates, incumbent Kathy Horgan and newcomer Erik Yngstrom winning the two three-year terms on the Borough Council. And with their victories the Democrats again secured a slim majority among the six-member governing body after Republicans took control for 2016.
That slim majority involves a three-three split on the council, with the defeat and departure of independent (and former Republican) Councilwoman Cindy Burnham, and with Democratic Mayor Pasquale Menna able to cast any tie votes dividing the council.
With the Democrats taking control, they moved on Jan. 1 to change a number of professional appointments for 2017. Among the changes is with the borough attorney.
Democrats have selected, and the entire council supports, Gregory J. Cannon to serve as the governing body’s legal counsel. He replaces Jean L. Cipriani, who had held the slot for 2016, while Republicans controlled the council. Cannon, 33, is with the Sobel Han, LLP, law firm with offices in Englewood Cliffs and New York City. Menna kidded Cannon’s municipal experience goes back to “when he was wearing diapers,” referencing that Cannon’s father had been a long-serving Matawan Borough Council member. And the younger Cannon has been an Aberdeen borough councilman since 2009. Cannon also serves as Allentown’s attorney and was named this week to represent Belmar.
As the official engineer, the council approved appointing Gregory Valesi, with CME Associates, Parlin and Howell. Valesi replaces William White, with Maser Consulting, Middletown. White was named to serve this year as the conflict engineer, filling in for Valesi should he have to recuse himself on any matter.
Republican Councilman Mark Taylor voiced reservations over one new appointment. The council named Brian Wilton, a Middletown lawyer, to be this year’s Municipal Court prosecutor. Taylor questioned why James Butler, who had held the job for approximately 14 years, was excluded from consideration. “Everyone speaks very highly of him,” Taylor said of Butler.
“I think we all respect all of our professionals,” Menna responded.
Horgan answered with “It’s not a reflection on Jimmy Butler,” but “we just wanted a new face.”
Some things do remain the same. The council unanimously reappointed William Himelman as Municipal Court judge. According to Menna, Himelman has held the post for 44 years, the longest serving Municipal Court judge in the state.
The governing body also unanimously named Stanley J. Sickels as borough administrator and his other positions of purchasing agent, fire marshal, community development representative and municipal housing liaison for the year.
But that reappointment comes with a caveat as Menna acknowledged officials will begin searching for a replacement administrator as Sickels, will retire sometime within the year when someone is selected for that job. Sickels, who was on vacation, has held the administrator job for more than 20 years.
Menna, speaking to a full council chamber that included county and state elected officials, told of the borough moving forward a variety of fronts. That included continuing discussions on different parking garage proposals. “Some logical, some really way out,” Menna observed. “But we have to hear them all.”
“I think we have to be open, to listen to ideas,” he recommended, hoping eventually that “We should build something different, something with pizzazz.”
Another long-talked about but languishing future project is for a West Side park, using the former reclamation/incinerator facility on West Sunset Avenue. The site still has remediation issues that have to be taken care of and the mayor will seek public input for its future design.
Plans are in the works to collaborate with county officials on a traffic calming initiative for Shrewsbury Avenue, an increasingly busy thoroughfare in a commercial and residential area, Menna said.
And in response to a story in The Two River Times, the mayor said he will investigate ways to spare or share costs with property owners over water main connection problems under public roadways. Officials will look at possible insurance coverage, which some municipalities use to offset costs, Menna said.
Another talked-about proposal that is looking likely to occur, Menna added, is the merging of a couple of the borough’s six fire companies, consolidating memberships and equipment. “It is a change of tradition,” he observed. “But everything has to change.”
Horgan said of her nine years on the council, “I kind of equate it with having a child,” Horgan said, while she had no previous experience, she eventually realized. “You learn by doing it.”
She called the council a family of sorts, sometimes disagreeing but eventually “We all come together to create a consensus,” she said.
“I’m hoping our family will stay together,” she concluded.
But with that public service, occasionally comes unfavorable attention. Menna and his personal finances were the subject of a recent Asbury Park Press story. The story detailed a tax lien of more than $40,000 the federal Internal Revenue Service levied on the mayor’s Red Bank home; and Menna obtaining a $70,000-plus loan from a convicted felon.
Menna, 62, said, there were a number of circumstances that contributed to his financial woes. He had undergone major heart surgery that left him with medical bills of about $45,000 above and beyond what his insurance covered.
Menna, who is a lawyer, wound up having to dissolve a law partnership with three other attorneys. And while the other lawyers went on to a large firm, Menna was forced to shoulder a significant cost in that dissolution and to start up as a solo practitioner. “I had to start all over again at my age.”
Menna, who had held a number of paid professional appointments in different Monmouth County municipalities, had lost some of those spots as towns changed political hands, contributing to his difficulties.
The Asbury Park Press identified the lender as Louis Lerner III, who was convicted for a series of offenses. Menna insisted Lerner hasn’t had business in Red Bank or any town where Menna holds a position. Menna is in the process of paying off the debt, he said.
