Democrats Take Control of Red Bank Council

Story and photo by John Burton

RED BANK – With the changing winds of political fortunes come the changes in the makeup of political appointments, as was the case for this week’s borough reorganization.

November’s election found the two Democratic candidates, incumbent Kathy Horgan and newcomer Erik Yngstrom winning the two three-year terms on the Borough Council. And with their victories the Democrats again secured a slim majority among the six-member governing body after Republicans took control for 2016.

That slim majority involves a three-three split on the council, with the defeat and departure of independent (and former Republican) Councilwoman Cindy Burnham, and with Democratic Mayor Pasquale Menna able to cast any tie votes dividing the council.

With the Democrats taking control, they moved on Jan. 1 to change a number of professional appointments for 2017. Among the changes is with the borough attorney.