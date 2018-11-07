Democrats Win in Red Bank

By Christina Johnson |

RED BANK – Democrats now have full control of the Borough Council, following their win in Tuesday night’s election.

According to unofficial results after the polls closed, incumbent Democratic Mayor Pasquale Menna, with 1861 votes, defeated Republican challenger Pearl Lee, who had 1251 votes.

Democrat Katherine Triggiano won a seat on the Borough Council with 1839 votes, and Hazim Yassin took the other seat with 1716. Both are first-time candidates. Republicans Michael Clancy had 1035, Allison Gregory had 1114, and independent Suzanne Viscomi had 373.

“You pound pavement, you meet people, you prove to them character and nothing can tear that down,” said Triggiano, moments after her victory. She said there were “multiple variables” to why their team won, but knocking on doors since May and letting people get to know them definitely helped them gain voter trust.

Triggiano and Yassin will replace Republican councilmen Mark Taylor and Mike Whelan in January.

