Despite Concerns, Hotel OK’d For Busy Intersection

By John Burton

RED BANK – The Hampton Inn hotel, long considered a dilapidated property at the borough’s entrance, is a step closer to becoming a reality. But don’t get ready to make reservations just yet.

The borough Planning Board on Monday approved the plan submitted by RBank Capital, LLC, to construct a 6-story, 76-room Hampton Inn & Suites on the long-vacant and unkempt former Exxon gas station. The property, overlooking the Navesink and Swimming rivers, is situated on the southbound lane of state Route 35 at the Rector Place intersection, and is at the borough’s entrance. But an objector to the project may look to try to have a state Superior Court overturn the approval.

The board ultimately voted 6-1 to support the project, but it had appeared that RBank Capital, its principal Larry Cohen, and attorney Martin A. McGann Jr. were facing the possibility of being denied. Some board members continued to express concern over the hotel’s plan to get state approval to allow a left-hand turn from the northbound Route 35 lane into the property – across two lanes of oncoming traffic along a very busy highway.

“Public safety is involved,” said board member Guy Maratta, who has been opposed to allowing the turn during the application hearings. Maratta called the area for the proposed hotel “the busiest intersection in town.”

Borough resident Ben Forest echoed those concerns when he told the board, “It’s a very bad intersection and this is going to make it worse.”