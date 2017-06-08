Devlin, Catherine A., Age: 95, Tinton Falls

Catherine A. Devlin, 95, of Tinton Falls, passed away on Sunday, June 4 at Seabrook Village in Tinton Falls. Born and raised in Nova Scotia, Canada, Catherine lived in New York City, Rahway and Brick before moving to Tinton Falls where she has resided for the past nine years.She was a communicant of Visitation R.C. Church in Brick for many years.

She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Phil and her grandson Phil. Surviving are her son, Philip Devlin and his wife Olga; and her grandchildren, Sarah, Sean and Brian.

