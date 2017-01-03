Dillon, Arlene T., Age: 88, Monmouth Beach

Arlene T. Dillon, 88, formerly of Monmouth Beach, died on Friday, December 16 at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch. Arlene was born in Long Branch and was a longtime resident of Monmouth Beach and the Long Branch area. Arlene worked at Central Jersey Bank, Long Branch, where she retired at age 62. Arlene also worked as the secretary at Monmouth Beach Public schools and was a member of the Monmouth Beach Board of Education for many years.

Arlene was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Joseph P. Dillon in 2014; her daughter, Kathleen P. Dillon in 2005; and her daughter-in-law, Catherine Dillon in 2004. She is survived by her sons, Michael Dillon and his wife Anna of Phoenix, Arizona, Steven Dillon and his husband Greg Baron of Manahawkin and Joseph M. Dillon of Manahawkin; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her sister, Patricia Holly, Portland, Oregon.

A memorial service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Arlene would like all who desire to make a donation in her memory to a charity of their choice. To share a favorite memory or messages of condolence, please visit Arlene’s Book of Memories at www.woolleyboglioli.com.