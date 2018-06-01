Dillon, Barbara, Age: 87, Fair Haven

Barbara Dillon, 87, of Fair Haven, passed away May 16. Barbara was born in 1931 in Newark. She was predeceased by two husbands, her college sweetheart, Roland Woolson and her treasured second husband, Zale Dillon. Barbara was the beloved and well-respected head librarian at the Oceanic Free Library in Rumson for 24 years.

In addition to her love of books, Barbara loved tennis and was a member of the Sea Bright Lawn Tennis and Cricket Club, playing skillfully right into her 80s. She sang in a church choir for more than 70 years and was known to break into song at a moment’s notice by friends and family. In her life, Barb was a peace activist, an avid bridge player and a talented knitter. She was an ocean lover, a great friend to many and a wonderful mom and grandmother. Well loved in her town of Fair Haven, she could chat with anyone and made everyone she met smile.

Barb is survived by three children and their spouses, Jill and Tom Maurey (Louisville, Kentucky), Rol Woolson (Highlands), Sally and Scott Williams (Rumson), as well as two grandchildren, Sam Maurey (Shanghai, China) and Claire Maurey (Driggs, Idaho).

A celebration of Barbara’s life took place May 22 at the Rumson Presbyterian Church, Rumson.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Clean Ocean Action or Alzheimer’s New Jersey.