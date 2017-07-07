Dining at the Jersey Shore’s Beach Clubs



By Eli Rallo | SEA BRIGHT – Where there’s a 3-mile stretch of beach, there’s a way. As the sun goes down on a summer evening over Sea Bright, the beach is packed with people cooking, sharing and enjoying dinner together. This is a typical summer night in Sea Bright. Members of private beach clubs want to soak up every ounce of the Jersey Shore in the summer and eating dinner at the beach has become a ritual. “Eating dinner down at the beach is the best part of growing up around here,” said Suzann Cahill, Rumson, a 30-year member of Sands Beach Club. “My kids grew up doing this. It’s just a very welcoming, family thing.”

What started in the 1950s with a few private clubs lining the shore has become the culture of a beach day and the staple of summer in Sea Bright and other shore towns. Most beach club patrons enjoy the social community life centered around their club. The beach clubs provide cabanas and lockers, food services, bathrooms, showers, sitting areas, Olympic-size and baby pools – and of course, the beach. With the cost of membership, most take full advantage of all their club has to offer. Members stay throughout the day and often until closing time at night. Some people bring their food to the beach, some enjoy cooking on the clubs’ open grills with cabana mates taking turns cooking, and others opt for takeout from area restaurants.