Diodato, Henry A., Age: 77, Red Bank

Henry A. Diodato, 77, of Red Bank, passed away on March 10 after a courageous battle with cancer. As he departed this life, he was surrounded by his loving daughters.

Henry is a graduate of Red Bank Catholic High School and a veteran of the United States Air Force. Henry’s military service was followed by a long career with Linden Motor Freight and Stavola Construction. He will be remembered for his amazing sense of humor, his love of 50s music, earning him the nickname “The Big Bopper,” enjoying a good cigar and being a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Henry is predeceased by his loving wife of 40 years, Carol A. Diodato (Fix) and grandson, Alex J. Lang. He is survived by four daughters: Donna Vandesande of New Mexico; Patty and husband John Martinsen of Middletown; Jennifer and husband Felipe Hernandez of Tinton Falls; and Danielle Diodato and fiancé Kevin Lang of Jackson. Henry leaves behind a legacy of six grandchildren: Joshua, Cole, Jolie, Jon, Mason and Madison.

Arrangements were entrusted to Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St., Red Bank.