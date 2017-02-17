Dixon, Jr., Worden Ernest, Age: 70, Long Branch

Worden Ernest Dixon Jr., of Long Branch, 70, passed away on Tuesday, January 17 surrounded by his family. He was a man of many names – Dad, Worden, Dick, Ernie, W.E., Valdar, – and had many life passions.

Worden was born on February 9, 1946, in Fort Hayes, Ohio, to Worden Ernest Dixon Sr. and Elaine Mae Bowen Dixon. He grew up in Wanamassa where his legacy as a daredevil and adventurer began.

Getting stuck at sea in a boat jerry-rigged with a lawnmower engine was just one of Worden’s early exploits. At the age of 17 he enlisted in the Navy where he was stationed in Spain on the USS Holland. His adventures continued after enlistment as he travelled the country; he purchased land in Alaska, and owned a leather shop in Boulder, Colorado.

In the 1970s Worden moved to Hotchkiss, Colorado, where he started his own solar home construction business and met his first wife, Aimee Colmery. In 1979 Worden moved to Little Rock, Arkansas, where he served on the state’s task force for the advancement of solar energy, and became a certified scuba diving instructor. He welcomed his first daughter, Jenna, to the world in 1984.

Worden made his way back to the Jersey Shore in 1987 where his love of the sea led to many adventures, including the discovery of a 19th century shipwrecked anchor that he hoisted off the coast of Long Branch. He met second wife, Amy Olatta, in Fair Haven, with whom he welcomed daughters Elise, in 1994, and Kara, in 1997.

Although Worden’s life was filled with marvelous adventures, his proudest accomplishment was sharing his passions with his three daughters. He taught his girls how to fish, snorkel, garden, cook, golf, use power tools, and most importantly how to live in the present moment.

He was predeceased by his father, Worden, and mother, Elaine. Worden is loved and missed dearly by his surviving daughters, Jenna, Elise, and Kara Dixon; his brother, Douglas Dixon; a nephew, Timothy Dixon; and many friends and loved ones, past and present, who meant the world to him.

At Worden’s request his ashes will forever rest in peace at sea. The family will announce Memorial Service plans at a later date. Jersey Shore Cremation Service, Manasquan, was in charge of arrangements.