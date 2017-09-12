Dixon Sr., William E., Age: 76, Sea Bright

William E. “Bill” Dixon Sr., 76, of Sea Bright, went to glory peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, August 30 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. “Grampy,” “Wilby Macondeaux” and “Chuckles,” as he was known by his grandchildren, family and friends, fought courageously for more than four years against an incurable illness.

Bill was born in 1940 in Douglas, Arizona, and graduated from Charleston Catholic High School in 1958. He served in the United States Army from 1958 to 1961 and was the top graduate of the Army’s NIKE Missile School. He graduated with honors from Arizona State University earning membership in the Beta Gamma Sigma and Sigma Ioda Epsilon academic excellence fraternities. Bill spent most of his professional career with AT&T as a private line supervisor and regulatory manager. After retiring from AT&T, he worked for the IRS and as a private consultant in the area of data security. Bill never forgot his Arizona roots and shared his September birthday with his son and grandson.

Bill is survived by Mary Lee Dixon, his wife of 54 years; his daughter, Gina Michael Dixon of Bethesda, Maryland; his son, William E. Dixon Jr. of Sea Bright; his grandchildren, Quincie (“Quincie Darlin”) Dixon, Tanner (“Tanman”) Dixon and Brendan (“Little B”) Dixon; his brother, John Dixon of Austin, Texas; his sister, Mary Lucinda Jarrett of Lake Tahoe, California; his sisters-in-law, Brenda Nasser and Phyllis Nasser; and brothers-in-law, Gary Lambert and Michael Nasser and their families; and many nieces and nephews in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Virginia, West Virginia and California.

Bill was loved by many and will be missed by all. He was known for his wicked sense of humor, wit and sage advice. His favorite expressions included, “It’s a long worm that don’t turn,” “Keep your head down and stay in the middle of the herd,” (referring to corporate downsizings) “Keep both elbows firmly entrenched in the trough so nobody can squeeze you out,” “You really s@$t the bed wide awake this time” and, (during a plumbing crisis), “I’ve had kisses with more suction than that plunger.”

Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements.