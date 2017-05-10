Doherty, Doris A., Age: 84, Red Bank

Doris A. Doherty, 84, of Red Bank, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 30. She was born June 17, 1932 to Hazel and Ralph Moody. Doris early years were spent in Parkchester in the Bronx where she met the love of her life George Doherty. They married in 1954 and in 1961 moved to Red Bank where they built their life together. She had a 25-year career with Dr. J. Putnam Brodsky of Rumson, culminating in her position as office manager. She was a member and officer of the Rumson Women’s Club.

Doris was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and great-grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all. She is survived by her husband; brother, Howard Moody (Margie); brother-in-law. Frank Doherty (Kathy) of Castlebury, Florida; sons, Mike (Robin) and Bill (Heather); five grandchildren, Tom (Betsy), Maggie (fiance Marek Seckar), Matt, Leah and Abby, two nieces, Jean Gaughan (Dan) and Allison Tortorete (Bryan); and one great-grandchild, Teddy.

Visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, on Thursday, May 4 from 5 to 8 p.m. A Mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. at St James Catholic Church. Please visit Doris’s memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.