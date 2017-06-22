Dondero, Elizabeth M., Age: 92, Holmdel

June 22, 2017

Elizabeth M. Dondero, 92, of Holmdel, passed away Saturday, June 10 at the Arnold Walter Nursing Home. Elizabeth was born in Charleston, South Carolina. She was a resident of Holmdel and active in the community. She was a communicant of Church of St. Catharine, Holmdel.

Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband, Joseph J. Dondero. She is survived by her children, Mr. and Mrs. William Dondero, Ms. Barbara , Ms. Brenda Short and Mr. and Mrs. John Dondero; her six grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

Holmdel Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Elizabeth to the Alzheimer’s Association at wwwalz.org. To share a favorite memory or messages of condolence, please visit Elizabeth’s tribute page at www.holmdelfuneral home.com.

If you liked this story, you’ll love our newspaper. Click here to subscribe

SHARE ON

You may also like

Social

Archives