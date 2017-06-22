Dondero, Elizabeth M., Age: 92, Holmdel

Elizabeth M. Dondero, 92, of Holmdel, passed away Saturday, June 10 at the Arnold Walter Nursing Home. Elizabeth was born in Charleston, South Carolina. She was a resident of Holmdel and active in the community. She was a communicant of Church of St. Catharine, Holmdel.

Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband, Joseph J. Dondero. She is survived by her children, Mr. and Mrs. William Dondero, Ms. Barbara , Ms. Brenda Short and Mr. and Mrs. John Dondero; her six grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

Holmdel Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Elizabeth to the Alzheimer’s Association at wwwalz.org. To share a favorite memory or messages of condolence, please visit Elizabeth’s tribute page at www.holmdelfuneral home.com.