Donnelly, Charles Bernie

Charles Bernie Donnelly died peacefully surrounded by family July 9. He loved life and enjoyed it to the fullest as an honest, hardworking, wonderful example to his children, grandchildren and friends. Charlie was married to his childhood sweetheart, Eleanor, who predeceased him in 2006. They were married for 55 years and would have celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary this past 4th of July. He met the love of his life when they were 12 and 14 years old in New York City where they both grew up. Charlie was friends with her brothers and Eleanor used to hang on to the back of his bike on her roller skates for a ride!

Charlie went to St. Monica’s Elementary school where he served as an altar server. He was always chosen to do early Masses because he was an early riser and dependable at a young age. He enlisted in the Marines as a teenager and served on the U.S.S. Midway in the Korean War. He was injured in battle so was awarded the Purple Heart and the Silver Star. The Silver Star is the third highest personal decoration for valor in combat. He was awarded these honors by President Harry S. Truman at the White House.

After his recovery from his serious injuries, he returned home and married Eleanor Mary O’Neill. They moved “to the country,” Shrewsbury, New Jersey. Charlie and Eleanor raised their four children there and he lived there till his death. Charlie worked hard his whole life at Jersey Central Power & Light where he started as a lineman and worked his way up to a senior manager at his retirement. In his young days, in addition to JCP&L, he worked nights and weekends to keep his children in Catholic school which was important to Eleanor and him.