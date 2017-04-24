Donovan’s Reef Reclaims Its Place in the Sun

By John Burton |

SEA BRIGHT – It will really seem like summer again in 2017, as Donovan’s Reef, one of the borough’s longstanding al fresco hangouts looks to fully reopen next month.

Chris Bowler, a co-owner of the popular watering hole at 1171 Ocean Ave., is hoping to have his location up and running by the third week of May – just in time for the Memorial Day weekend and the return of summer. “We’re trying for that,” Bowler said.

The prospect of meeting the deadline after more than four years of work and planning and contemplation over whether even to rebuild has Bowler “excited, and I would say stressed,” he acknowledged.

Donovan’s Reef, its structure nearly 100 years old and overlooking its privately-owned oceanfront beach, was so severely damaged in Super Storm Sandy in October 2012, that the building had to be demolished.

In the interim Donovan’s operated an outdoor, tiki-style bar in a temporary structure on the beach for two summers.