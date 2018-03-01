Doremus, Delmah V., Age: 98, Red Bank

Delmah V. Doremus, 98, passed away at home on Jan. 20 after a long illness. She was the widow of William Albert Doremus, a longtime resident of Red Bank and a former chief of the Red Bank Fire Department. Mrs. Doremus was a member of the Red Bank Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by her stepchildren, Charles A. Doremus, Marilyn Doremus King, Thomas Doremus and Larry Doremus. Also surviving are children Mary Beth Godville and Thomas Martin and 20 grandchildren.

If so inclined, please make donations in her honor to the Red Bank Fire Auxiliary at 90 Monmouth St., Red Bank, NJ 07701.