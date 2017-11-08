Douglas, Edna M. Frost, Red Bank

Edna M. Frost Douglas, of Red Bank, died on Tuesday, October 24 at home. She was born on February 29, 1929 to Frederick and Adelia Frost in Holmdel. Edna attended Colts Neck Public School and graduated from Red Bank High School in 1947. She was employed by Bell Labs and AT&T as a clerk until she retired after 20 years of service.

She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Herbert M. Douglas; her son, Herbert M. Douglas Jr.; three sisters; and one brother. She leaves to cherish her memory: her children, Joyce Douglas of Red Bank, Jackie Jackson, Warren Frost of Lakewood, Charles Frost of Beaufort, South Carolina, James Mott of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Marc Douglas of Orlando, Florida, and Karen Douglas of Connecticut; one sister, Mildred Tyler of North Carolina; and a host of relatives and friends.