Douglas, Herbert Melvin, Age: 68, Red Bank

Herb was predeceased by his father, Herbert Marcus Douglas of Stockton, MD; a son, Herbert Melvin Douglas Jr. of Henderson, Nevada; and his brothers and sisters. Herb is survived by his mother, Juanita (Douglas) Williams of Clovis, New Mexico; his daughters, Gloria and Angela Douglas of Las Vegas, Nevada; his sons, Damon and Raymond Douglas of Omaha, Nebraska; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of brothers and sisters.

Private services followed by Inurnment will take place at a later date at Omaha National Cemetery. The family is grateful for condolences and requests any memorials or donations be made to your local homeless shelter.