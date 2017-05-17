Douglas, Herbert Melvin, Age: 68, Red Bank
Herbert “Herb” Melvin Douglas, Sr., 68, formerly of Red Bank, died peacefully at CHI Immanuel on Monday, April 24 in Omaha, Nebraska. He was born on September 12, 1948 in Red Bank. On September 22, 1975 he joined the U.S. Air Force and served until his retirement from Offutt Air Force Base on August 31, 1992.
Herb was predeceased by his father, Herbert Marcus Douglas of Stockton, MD; a son, Herbert Melvin Douglas Jr. of Henderson, Nevada; and his brothers and sisters. Herb is survived by his mother, Juanita (Douglas) Williams of Clovis, New Mexico; his daughters, Gloria and Angela Douglas of Las Vegas, Nevada; his sons, Damon and Raymond Douglas of Omaha, Nebraska; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of brothers and sisters.
Private services followed by Inurnment will take place at a later date at Omaha National Cemetery. The family is grateful for condolences and requests any memorials or donations be made to your local homeless shelter.
If you liked this story, you’ll love our newspaper. Click here to subscribe