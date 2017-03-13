Dreaming Of The Sunny Beach? Towns Are Selling Beach Badges

Sea Bright beachgoers also have a new way to pay for passes. They can order seasonal passes using the Viply app on their mobile device, pay with a credit card, and pick up the passes at Borough Hall. The Borough Hall, at 1167 Ocean Ave., is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 18. Viply co-founder and CEO John Masterson, a resident of Manasquan, said Sea Bright now joins other beach towns using the app, first offered in 2016. They include Manasquan, Ocean Grove, Asbury Park and soon Bradley Beach. Users can download the app to their devices at no charge, he said, but there is a user fee when a purchase is made, usually a percentage of the purchase price. For the $50 season beach pass at Sea Bright, Masterson said the fee is $2.84. The app can also help beachgoers with directions and offers other information about the beach.

In addition to the half-price passes, Sea Bright always charges seniors and those disabled $35 a season, with no fee for children under 12 or for active military personnel and their families. Locker rentals are $250 a season. According to Masterson, Sea Bright daily passes can also be bought ahead of time on the Viply app. The device could then be scanned at the beach booth, shortening the time for admission to the beach. The daily passes at Sea Bright are $8, with children 11 and under free, as are active military personnel and family. Sea Bright has paid parking lots at the beachfront with a $1 an hour fee, which can be paid by cash, credit cards, or on a mobile device. MONMOUTH BEACH Next door at Monmouth Beach, a borough official said there are no beach and pool memberships available at the Monmouth Beach Bathing Pavilion, but for $75 a season, memberships can be obtained for the beach, including the boardwalk, for those 12 and older. Those younger than 12 are free. The daily fee is $7.