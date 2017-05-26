Drink Pink – Or Blush Or Gold Or Peach

By Tori and Sasha Sickles |

Some summer trends never die – Ray Ban shades, Italian ice at Strollo’s Lighthouse, and the tropical sounds of Jimmy Buffet will live on forever. A new trend to add to this list is a glorious glass of rosé. This blush-colored wine has been popping up heavily on wine lists and Instagram feeds for a few years now.

More popular than ever, rosé is created when red grape skins are in contact with the juice for a short period of time, typically one to three days. The resulting colors range from shades of translucent pink to blush to rich golden hues. If you haven’t figured it out yet, for this article we were more than delighted to try a variety of rosé wines to recommend to the readers of The Two River Times for summer imbibing. As amateur wine tasters, we reached out to our knowledgeable friends at Rumson Wine & Spirits and they were kind enough to help us handpick bottles from their extensive rosé collection. With that, let’s begin and end with something pink!