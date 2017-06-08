Drummond, Suzanne Chamberlain, Sea Bright

Suzanne Chamberlain Drummond passed peacefully after a long battle with Parkinson’s, surrounded by family and loved ones, on Thursday, May 25. She was San Francisco born, Sea Bright raised and a world traveler.

She was predeceased by her brother, Campbell. She is survived by her husband, William; children, Leslie, Nicole and Blake; son-in-law, Dave; grandchildren, KC, Thomas, Jack, Skylar, Avery and McKenna; and her siblings, Virginia and OJ.

Sue ran the salon chain Mane Masters in Monmouth County working as a hairdresser for 40 years. She possessed an infectious spirit, lightning-fast wit and an undying devotion to her family.

Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of aarrangements. Memorial donations may be made in her name be made to the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, www.pdf.org.