DuBuske, Josephine, Age: 97, Lincroft

Josephine DuBuske, 97, of Lincroft, died on Monday, February 27 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank after a prolonged illness during which her family was at her side. She was born in Jersey City to the late Joseph and Katarzyna (nee: Cyganic) Chrzanowski, both of whom had immigrated from the lands of eastern Poland.

She graduated from Dickinson High School in Jersey City then worked as a wartime assembler at RCA and later as a secretary at Sunshine Biscuits. She was fluent in Polish and English, keeping contact through the years with family from Poland.

She was a dedicated gardener and celebrated baker of Christmas cookies and cakes for her family. She loved the kitchen where she excelled as a cook specializing in Polish and International delicacies.

She devoted her life to her husband and son for whom she sacrificed to save and provide his education at Christian Brothers Academy in Lincroft and Northwestern University both undergraduate and Medical School in Chicago.

Josephine and her husband were founders and donors of St. Leo the Great Roman Catholic Church and school where she volunteered her time for many years.

She was predeceased by her eight siblings, Phyllis, Helena, John, Stanley, and Ben Chrzanowski and Catherine Klebacher, Betty Scanlon and Anthony Richards. She is survived by her beloved husband of 73 years, Stanley, and her loving son and his wife, Dr. Lawrence and Dr. Ilona DuBuske. Also surviving are her dear grandchildren, Robert S. DuBuske and Barbara M. Lynch; her great-grandchildren, Thomas and Olivia Lynch; and many nieces and nephews including Patricia Alvino, Dorothea Magyar, John Chrzanowski, Joseph Chrzanowski, Jim Chrzanowski, Elaine Mink, Dennis Chrzanowski and Robert Chrzanowski.

John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Please visit Josephine’s memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.