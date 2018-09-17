DuBuske, Stanley Raymond, Age: 97, Jersey City

Stanley Raymond DuBuske died July 19. He was 97 years old.

His beloved wife Josephine passed away Feb. 27 last year, also at 97 years of age, shortly after they celebrated their 73rd wedding.

Stanley R. was born Sept. 2, 1920 in Jersey City. His father, also named Stanley DuBuske, was a civil engineer who worked many years for New York City as a designer for the construction of the subway system. His beloved mother, Elizabeth Kennedy Fitzgerald DuBuske, had immigrated from the town of Hospital in County Limerick, Ireland.

As a child, young Stanley R. was taught Gaelic by his mother and later taught to play violin by his father. His passion, however, as he grew into adolescence, was sports, especially baseball, football and boxing. He attended Dickenson High School in Jersey City and played semi-pro baseball and football in his late teens. He often recalled playing football at Pershing Field in Jersey City with the likes of later New York Giants football legends Al Blozis and Joe Sulaitis.

Stanley R. attended Carnegie Institute of Technology in Pittsburgh, studying engineering, but not before beginning the romance of his life with Josephine Chrzanowski who had also attended Dickenson High School.

At Carnegie Tech Stanley R. was a member of Delta Upsilon fraternity where he met many of his lifelong friends. Stanley joined the Army ROTC at Carnegie, initially serving as a corporal, then as a second lieutenant on active duty Aug. 23, 1944. Prior to deployment he and Josephine were married in Jersey City.

Deployment sent 2nd Lt. Stanley R. to the Calcutta region in the China Burma India Theater of the war where he served from Feb. 11, 1945 to June 2, 1946 in the 3150th Signal Service Battalion. His group worked in support of the Flying Tigers of the Army Air Force.

After returning from the war, Stanley R. completed his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Carnegie Tech then studied for a master’s degree in engineering at Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken. He worked as an electrical engineer at Durotest and at Sperry, both in New Jersey, then as a research engineer at Bendix Corporation, first in Teterboro, then Eatontown. He moved with his family to Lincroft in 1954.

Stanley R. was involved in highly classified defense work. After Bendix left Eatontown in early 1963, Stanley R. joined the United States Army Electronics Command at Fort Monmouth as a research and development engineer, working at Camp Evans in Wall Township until he retired in 1984.

During his time at Camp Evans he was renowned as a grant writer and bench scientist. In his last years at Fort Monmouth Stanley R. was involved in the Strategic Defense Initiative or “Star Wars.” During his tenure at Fort Monmouth Stanley R. had numerous patents related to often classified Defense Department initiatives, most notably related to missile guidance systems. He received multiple Certificates of Recognition from the United States Army Material and Development and Readiness Command.

On Dec. 23, 1983 he was “Officially Commended” by the Department of the Army for “his outstanding performance of duties” from 1982-83 at Fort Monmouth. At his retirement June 29, 1984 he received a Certificate of Appreciation from the Department of the Army.

In 1984 Stanley R. retired to a life of watching televised Mets games in the summer and Notre Dame and New York Giants football games in the fall; gardening; maintaining the house in his own inimitable way; enjoying single malt scotch and Irish whiskies; listening to Count Basie and Bing Crosby; and telling the stories of his years in the Army and later as a civil service research scientist for the U.S. Army Electronics Command.

Stanley R. is survived by his son Lawrence DuBuske, M.D. and his wife Ilona DuBuske, D.O., of Harvard, Massachusetts; his grandson Robert DuBuske and his wife Kaileigh Reeves DuBuske, along with his great-granddaughter Josephine Leona Reeves DuBuske of North Port, New York; and his granddaughter Barbara Lynch and her husband Thomas Lynch, along with his great-grandson Thomas Lynch and great-granddaughter Olivia Lynch of North Attleborough, Massachusetts.

He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews of the DeBuske and Borski (Przyborski) families, including former U.S. Congressman Robert Borski. He is also survived by the descendants of his deceased half-brother William DuBuske and his deceased half-sisters Lorraine DuBuske and Anna DuBuske Keusel, all originally from Jersey City.

Stanley R. is survived by his nieces and nephews of his wife Josephine, including Patricia and Tom Alvino; Dorothea Magyar; John and Eleanor Chrzanowski; Joseph and Eleanor Chrzanowski all of New Jersey; and their numerous children: Jimmy Chrzanowski; Dennis Chrzanowski and his mother May Chrzanowski of Jersey City, New Jersey; Elaine and Charles Mink of Chantilly, Virginia; and Robert and Kathy Chrzanowski of Hollywood, Florida and their children.

A wake for Stanley R. DuBuske was held July 27 at the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank. A Mass of Christian Burial was held July 28 at St. Anthony’s Church, Red Bank, followed by internment at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.

Among Stanley R.’s favorite charities were Boys Town in Boys Town, Nebraska, and the Association of the Miraculous Medal in Perryville, Missouri. Donations are welcomed in lieu of flowers.