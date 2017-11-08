Duncan, Evelyn E., Age: 101, Leonardo

Mrs. Duncan also was the founder and ran the Bayshore Travelers Club for over 30 years before retiring. She loved organizing bus trips for the 150 members of the club. She was also a dedicated member of the American Legion Post 338 Ladies Auxiliary where she also served as president and was also a member of the St. Agnes and Atlantic Highlands Seniors Club. She will always be remembered for her selfless love for her family, how she enjoyed collecting stamps, and the lovely Afghans she made and donated to good causes.

She was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Dorothy Forst; her loving husband, Alton Duncan; and a sister, Dorothy Nagle. She is survived by her daughter, Janice Santora; her grandchildren, Joseph and his wife Stella, Anthony and his wife LeiLei and Jamie and her husband Michael Kopec; her great-grandchildren, Stephanie Santora and Aiden; and his sister, Alexia Kopec. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the nurses, doctors and staff of the hospice for the wonderful care she received there John P. Condon Funeral Home LLC, Leonardo, was in charge of arrangements.