Dunn, John J., Middletown

John J. Dunn went home to the Lord on Dec. 16, 2017. Born in Yonkers, New York, he resided in both Dumont and Hackensack until settling in Middletown four years ago.

John is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Katherine Dunn; his loving children, Barbara Stevenson and partner Carmine Warn, Michael Dunn and wife Karen, Thomas Dunn and wife Amanda, and Brian Dunn and wife Frances; granddaughters, Katie Niemiec and her spouse Steve, Kristi Neller and her spouse Mike, and Kelly Dunn; grandsons, John Stevenson, Sam Stevenson, Sean Dunn, Patrick Dunn, Matthew Dunn and James Dunn; great-grandchildren William Niemiec, Caroline, Niemiec, Ford Niemiec and Luke Neller; sister, Ellen Dunn; brother, Al Dunn; along with many nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by his sister, Ann Dunn and brother, James Dunn.