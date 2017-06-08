Dunn, Pat, Age: 65, Port Monmouth

Pat Dunn, 65, of Port Monmouth, died on June 5, at her home. She was born in Jersey City and grew up in Union Beach before moving to Port Monmouth 37 years ago. Pat worked as a systems analyst for AT&T until 2002, afterwards she work as a secretary at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Holmdel until December of 2016. She was a member of St. Mary’s R.C. Parish in New Monmouth for many years.

Pat was predeceased by her parents, Francis and Anna Ryan. Surviving are her husband of 43 years, Brian Dunn; a son, Christopher Dunn and his wife Grizel Rosa; a daughter, Danielle Dunn; her grandchildren, Brielle and Makayla Dunn; two sisters, Denise and her husband Clifford Ward, Donna Burlew; two brothers, Frank and his wife Lori Ryan, James and his wife Susan Ryan; five nephews, four nieces, and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, June 8 at 8:15 a.m. at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Rd., Middletown. A Funeral Liturgy also will be offered on Thursday at 9:15 a.m. at St. Mary’s Chapel, 26 Leonardville Rd., Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Pat’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, Tennessee 38105. For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfh.com.