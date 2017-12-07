Earthquake Felt In Two River Area

By Jennifer Driscoll |

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake was reported near Dover, Delaware on Thursday, Nov. 30, with people from Virginia to Massachusetts feeling its effects. Earthquakes in this area are rare; according to the U.S. Geological Survey, Delaware is only considered a medium seismic risk state, and there is no known fault line where the earthquake occurred.

Social media erupted with reactions as people along the East Coast felt the quake. The tremors were felt all across Monmouth County, ranging in intensity from magnitude 2.0 to 3.0. Many were surprised by the shaking – some said they thought it was just caused by a large gust of wind or a truck driving by. Others turned to Facebook and Twitter to confirm their suspicions of an earthquake, describing how their entire houses were shaking, with chandeliers swinging and doors rattling. Although the quake caught many off guard, there were no reported damage or injuries.

This article was first published in the Dec. 7-14, 2017 print edition of the Two River Times.