Eckert, Martha E., Age: 83, Middletown

Martha E. Eckert, 83, of Middletown, passed away on Tuesday, January 17. She was born in Newark to the late Alfred and Anna (nee: Lindner) Klein.

Martha was an active member of the Middletown Women’s Club but primarily she raised her family during her life.

She was predeceased by her husband, Matthew in 1981; sons, Michael and David; and her granddaughter, Lisa. Martha is survived by her loving children and their spouses, Matthew and Shirley, Joseph, Paul and Ann; her daughters-in-law, Katherine and Jill; and siblings, Henry, Otto and Lorraine Schoellner and her husband Jack. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Please visit Martha’s memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.