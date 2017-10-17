Eelmann, Robert Edwin, Age: 81, Fair Haven

Robert “Jake” Edwin Eelman, 81, of Fair Haven, passed away on Thursday, September 7 at Monmouth Medical Center. Born in Red Bank, Jake, a lifelong resident of Fair Haven, was predeceased by he beloved wife of 53 years, Carol (Hunter) Eelman.

Jake was a proud graduate of Rumson High School and attended Monmouth College. He had a long career in sales, eventually retiring from Armour-Dial. He was a former president of Fair Haven Lions Club, was a Little League coach and had been a volunteer fireman in Fair Haven. He was a member of the Church of the Nativity, Fair Haven.

Jake and Carol loved the beach, reading, traveling and above all, their family. He loved his neighbors and could often be found sitting on his front porch, always happy for a visit and a conversation.

Jake was also predeceased by his parents, Jacob and Katherine Eelman; and his sister, Ann. He is survived by his children, Kathy and her husband Michael Napolitano of Reading, Pennsylvania, Diane and her husband Kevin Gaynor of Rumson and Gary and his wife Mercy of Titusville, Florida. He was the adoring “Pop” to seven grandchildren and their spouses, Chris and Emily Napolitano, Dan and Ashley Napolitano, Matt Napolitano, Morgan Gaynor, Casey Gaynor, Nicole Eelman and Kelsey Eelman. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation for all the love, support, food, flowers and friendship shown to them during this difficult time.